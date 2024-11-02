Invesco LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Invesco LLC decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 1.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 29,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 24.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 112,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 22,193 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 44.7% in the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in CSX by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 255,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 19,642 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.39. 11,062,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,638,499. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.64 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.61.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

