Invesco LLC Invests $202,000 in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Invesco LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 439 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 11.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 8,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.57.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FDS stock traded up $4.74 on Friday, hitting $458.80. 190,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,256. The business has a 50-day moving average of $449.81 and a 200 day moving average of $429.88. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.84 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, insider Catrina Harding sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total value of $184,805.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,049.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total transaction of $2,471,450.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,432.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catrina Harding sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total value of $184,805.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,049.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,815 shares of company stock worth $11,635,501. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

