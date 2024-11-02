Invesco LLC Has $883,000 Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Invesco LLC reduced its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,206 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 0.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 5.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 920 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in Autodesk by 2.6% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,873 shares of the software company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.0 %

ADSK traded up $2.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $286.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,040. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $271.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.24. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $294.13.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,730. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,200,929 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Autodesk from $254.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. HSBC raised shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $242.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.95.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

