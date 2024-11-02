Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Cut by F M Investments LLC

F M Investments LLC lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Norden Group LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 32.4% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 9.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,192,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total transaction of $111,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,968.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total transaction of $111,542.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,968.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,246 shares of company stock worth $33,839,308 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $506.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,041,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,912. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.49 and a fifty-two week high of $523.34. The company has a market cap of $180.35 billion, a PE ratio of 81.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $490.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.60.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $538.00 price target (up previously from $495.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.