Intra-Cellular Therapies’ (ITCI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ITCI. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.62.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $86.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.47 and a beta of 1.00. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $50.87 and a one year high of $88.00.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.07). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 18,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $1,405,047.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,876. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 53,013 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $4,010,433.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at $80,970,388.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 18,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $1,405,047.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,876. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,316 shares of company stock valued at $13,037,345 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

