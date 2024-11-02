Interchange Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000.

FXI opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $37.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

