Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Sell Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their sell rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the chip maker’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.12.

Get Intel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intel

Intel Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $99.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.03. Intel has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,098,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,186,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,528 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 16.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,951,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475,631 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 77,822,587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,410,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,550 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Intel by 27.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,013,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $967,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,841,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,759,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,243 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.