Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Desjardins

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins to a “moderate buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ITR

Integra Resources Stock Performance

ITR stock opened at C$1.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.27. Integra Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$136.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.37.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). Analysts forecast that Integra Resources will post 0.1699752 EPS for the current year.

About Integra Resources

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.