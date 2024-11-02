Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Desjardins

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins to a “moderate buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Integra Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on ITR
Integra Resources Stock Performance
Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.05). Analysts forecast that Integra Resources will post 0.1699752 EPS for the current year.
About Integra Resources
Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Integra Resources
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/28 – 11/1
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- October’s Market Winners: A Look at the Top Performers
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.