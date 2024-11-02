Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PODD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,978,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Insulet by 30.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,886,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $380,607,000 after buying an additional 443,783 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Insulet by 206.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 429,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,632,000 after buying an additional 289,591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Insulet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,199,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,405,328,000 after acquiring an additional 169,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter worth about $25,927,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PODD. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.29.

Insulet Stock Up 1.8 %

PODD stock opened at $235.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.21. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $137.68 and a 12 month high of $243.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.20.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.00 million. Insulet had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 30.73%. Insulet’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

