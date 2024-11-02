Insider Selling: The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) COO Sells $150,363.66 in Stock

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) COO William J. Krueger sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $150,363.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,191,939.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Greenbrier Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

GBX opened at $58.91 on Friday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.19.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

GBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com cut Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

Featured Stories

