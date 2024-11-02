Insider Selling: Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Sells $83,519.10 in Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $83,519.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,281. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

NRIX stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 2.22. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $27.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average is $20.26.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.67). The company had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 313.65% and a negative return on equity of 63.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 1,098.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,152,000.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Stories

