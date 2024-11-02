Insider Selling: Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) EVP Sells $468,996.00 in Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) EVP Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 4,560 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $468,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,420.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brad Vincent Hutjens also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

On Friday, October 25th, Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 1,079 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $110,975.15.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 200 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.85, for a total value of $20,370.00.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Performance

Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $100.99 on Friday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $105.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.76.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Nicolet Bankshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is 14.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $412,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 11.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nicolet Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NIC

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.