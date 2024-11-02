Insider Selling: Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) CTO Sells $189,152.22 in Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 10,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $189,152.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 126,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,489.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Energy Recovery Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ERII opened at $18.53 on Friday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.37 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 14.35%. Energy Recovery’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 5,032.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

