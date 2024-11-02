Insider Selling: Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Director Sells C$58,605.18 in Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) Director Leila Wong sold 600 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.68, for a total transaction of C$58,605.18.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at C$98.01 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a 52-week low of C$33.57 and a 52-week high of C$99.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$73.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$72.24. The firm has a market cap of C$11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Celestica from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

