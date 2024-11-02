Insider Buying: Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) CFO Purchases 9,500 Shares of Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) CFO Alan Fuhrman bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,584. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Tyra Biosciences stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $29.60.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TYRA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyra Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

