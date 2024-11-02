Insider Buying: Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) CFO Purchases 9,500 Shares of Stock

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) CFO Alan Fuhrman bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,584. This represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Tyra Biosciences Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of Tyra Biosciences stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $29.60.
Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on TYRA
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.
Tyra Biosciences Company Profile
Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tyra Biosciences
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.