InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

InPlay Oil Stock Performance

IPO opened at C$1.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.19. The company has a market cap of C$170.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.37. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$1.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of C$41.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that InPlay Oil will post 0.3500838 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IPO shares. Acumen Capital decreased their price target on shares of InPlay Oil from C$3.75 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Noble Financial raised InPlay Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

