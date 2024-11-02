Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 1.60% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $10,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POCT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 7.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 81,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after buying an additional 8,723 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of BATS:POCT opened at $38.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.