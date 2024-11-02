Immutable X (IMX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.78 Billion

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last week, Immutable X has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Immutable X has a total market cap of $1.78 billion and $58.85 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00001539 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Immutable X alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,423.97 or 0.99975579 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,348.08 or 0.99866296 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Immutable X

Immutable X launched on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,670,248,659 tokens. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.

Immutable X Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a layer-2 scaling solution for NFTs on Ethereum, offering gas-free transactions and scalability through zk-rollups. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, staking, governance, and user incentives within the Immutable X ecosystem. It was created by Immutable, an Australian firm, to address Ethereum’s scalability limitations for NFTs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Immutable X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Immutable X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.