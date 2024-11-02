IMC Chicago LLC Buys 160,425 Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)

IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Free Report) by 447.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 160,425 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC owned approximately 0.93% of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $895,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 51.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 376,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,982,000 after buying an additional 127,940 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 151.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 259,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,357,000 after buying an additional 156,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 5,734.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 801,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after purchasing an additional 787,977 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

