IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Roth Mkm Analyst Says

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Roth Mkm from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of IMAX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.
IMAX Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of IMAX
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.
About IMAX
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.
