Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITW. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 26,088.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,610,000 after buying an additional 322,192 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 242.3% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 341,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,888,000 after purchasing an additional 241,618 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 30.7% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 767,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,926,000 after purchasing an additional 180,458 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,527,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,998,000 after purchasing an additional 133,853 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2,334.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,119,000 after purchasing an additional 121,928 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance
Shares of ITW stock opened at $263.08 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.88 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.43.
Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.90%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.40.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.
