Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $579,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.5% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $263.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.88 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 97.06%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.40.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

