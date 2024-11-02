IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Position Lowered by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 52,746.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 528,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,890,000 after purchasing an additional 527,460 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 696.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 352,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,891,000 after buying an additional 308,493 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3,325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 220,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,229,000 after acquiring an additional 213,731 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,179,000 after acquiring an additional 177,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4,193.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 128,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,601,000 after purchasing an additional 125,498 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $417.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $395.37 and a twelve month high of $583.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $478.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.14. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $975.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.32 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.13.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

