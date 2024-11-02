ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Announces Earnings Results

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. ICF International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $517.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. ICF International’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. ICF International updated its FY24 guidance to $7.40-$7.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.400-7.500 EPS.

ICF International Price Performance

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $167.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.61. ICF International has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $178.18.

ICF International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. ICF International’s payout ratio is presently 10.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of ICF International from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $225,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $563,805. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $437,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,663 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,661.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $225,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,417 shares in the company, valued at $563,805. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,285 shares of company stock worth $897,398 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

