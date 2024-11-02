Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Announces Earnings Results

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,228. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $96.77 and a 12-month high of $162.24.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total value of $7,696,380.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,389,982.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on H

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.