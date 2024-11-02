Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Price Target Cut to $191.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $273.00 to $191.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
HII has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $226.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.88.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 2.3 %
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 158.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
