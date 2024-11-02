Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Lowered to Hold Rating by TD Cowen

TD Cowen cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $180.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HII. Vertical Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.88.

HII stock traded up $4.27 on Friday, hitting $189.23. 1,492,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $184.29 and a twelve month high of $299.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $260.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.96.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $529,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 316.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 105.5% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

