Human Investing LLC Purchases 212 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Human Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.0% of Human Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $573.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $495.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $571.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $549.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $428.48 and a 1-year high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

