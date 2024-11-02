Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Lowered by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Baird R W cut Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $3.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.19. 4,484,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,965,961. The company has a market cap of $136.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.20 and a twelve month high of $222.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 49.88%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.