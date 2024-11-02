Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Purchased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Hologic worth $18,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Hologic by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,297,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $490,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,016 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Hologic by 21.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,535,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,243,000 after buying an additional 450,190 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 60.9% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,338,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $173,669,000 after acquiring an additional 885,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hologic by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,780,000 after acquiring an additional 124,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,271,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,666,000 after purchasing an additional 87,176 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at $310,415.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $82.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.98. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.53 and a 52-week high of $84.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on HOLX. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

