HM Payson & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LCII. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at $68,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $625,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $360,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries Price Performance

LCI Industries stock opened at $112.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $96.18 and a 12-month high of $131.36.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LCII shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

