HM Payson & Co. Sells 198 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 111.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,349,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 65.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $681,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THG. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.20.

Shares of THG opened at $147.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.32. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.22 and a 52 week high of $155.84.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total transaction of $1,860,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,091 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,392.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.08, for a total value of $1,860,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,091 shares in the company, valued at $10,249,392.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total value of $69,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,013 shares in the company, valued at $416,547.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,303 shares of company stock worth $4,372,203. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

