HM Payson & Co. Grows Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 366.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 444.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 144.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth $30,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $131.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $85.82 and a 12-month high of $139.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.91 and its 200 day moving average is $122.13.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.67). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 42.18% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $565.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 113.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

