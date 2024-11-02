HM Payson & Co. Cuts Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,096 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mattel by 20,152.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,995,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940,943 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the second quarter valued at $32,559,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mattel by 34.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,794,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,227 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 92.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,456,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Mattel by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,231,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,974,000 after purchasing an additional 845,368 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $19.91 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $20.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.19. Mattel had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

