Hills Bank & Trust Co Purchases New Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 39.8% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 57.2% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP increased its position in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,348,790. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $99.73 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MU. Bank of America boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Micron Technology from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.