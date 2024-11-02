Hills Bank & Trust Co Purchases 87 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Target by 3.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,002 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Target by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Target by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,467 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at $19,418,510.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Target from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa America raised shares of Target to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.47.

Target stock opened at $150.84 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $105.23 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

