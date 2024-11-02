Hills Bank & Trust Co Acquires 92 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 28,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 63,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after acquiring an additional 13,414 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $176.41 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $137.38 and a 12 month high of $182.22. The stock has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.73.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

