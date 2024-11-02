High Country Bancorp, Inc. (HCBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

High Country Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of High Country Bancorp stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. High Country Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70.

Get High Country Bancorp alerts:

High Country Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter.

High Country Bancorp Company Profile

High Country Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services. The company accepts noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposits. It also provides personal loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial equipment loans, and commercial lines of credit; home equity loans; and mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for High Country Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Country Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.