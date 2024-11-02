HI (HI) Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HI (HI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $286,295.64 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HI has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007088 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,283.55 or 1.00208454 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012135 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00006634 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006255 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000743 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00057770 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00046301 USD and is down -2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $259,068.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

