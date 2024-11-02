HF Sinclair Co. (DINO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on December 4th

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

HF Sinclair has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years. HF Sinclair has a payout ratio of 52.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HF Sinclair to earn $3.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.1%.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 0.2 %

HF Sinclair stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DINO. Scotiabank cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.82.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

