Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Henderson Opportunities (LON:HOT – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 213.45 ($2.77) and traded as high as GBX 217 ($2.81). Henderson Opportunities shares last traded at GBX 212 ($2.75), with a volume of 70,435 shares.

Henderson Opportunities Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £86.09 million, a PE ratio of 7,266.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 213.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 218.16.

Get Henderson Opportunities alerts:

Henderson Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Henderson Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23,333.33%.

About Henderson Opportunities

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.