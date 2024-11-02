Henderson Diversified Income (LON:HDIV) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Henderson Diversified Income (LON:HDIV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 34.20 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 17.85 ($0.23). Henderson Diversified Income shares last traded at GBX 17.94 ($0.23), with a volume of 194,056 shares.

Henderson Diversified Income Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 33.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 27.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. The company has a market capitalization of £31.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,667.50 and a beta of 0.61.

About Henderson Diversified Income

(Get Free Report)

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Diversified Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Diversified Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.