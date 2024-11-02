HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the technology company on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

HealthStream has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HealthStream to earn $0.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream Stock Performance

HealthStream stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $892.22 million, a PE ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.02. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $23.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.15.

Insider Transactions at HealthStream

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. HealthStream’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $39,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $636,960.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $39,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at $636,960.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $84,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,041.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HealthStream from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Craig Hallum upgraded HealthStream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on HealthStream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HSTM

About HealthStream

(Get Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.