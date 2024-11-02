Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE HR traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,754,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,413. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.77). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 45.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -78.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HR shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $156,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,962.28. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Knox Singleton bought 6,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,962.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 15,728 shares of company stock worth $279,069 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

