Head to Head Review: Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) versus CSR (OTCMKTS:CSRLF)

CSR (OTCMKTS:CSRLF – Get Free Report) and Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CSR and Daikin Industries,Ltd., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get CSR alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSR 0 0 0 0 N/A Daikin Industries,Ltd. 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

30.6% of CSR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CSR and Daikin Industries,Ltd.”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSR N/A N/A N/A $0.22 26.25 Daikin Industries,Ltd. $30.45 billion 1.16 $1.80 billion $0.55 21.96

Daikin Industries,Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than CSR. Daikin Industries,Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CSR pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Daikin Industries,Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. CSR pays out 45.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Daikin Industries,Ltd. pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares CSR and Daikin Industries,Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSR N/A N/A N/A Daikin Industries,Ltd. 5.35% 8.12% 4.41%

Summary

Daikin Industries,Ltd. beats CSR on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSR

(Get Free Report)

CSR Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of building products for residential and commercial constructions in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Building Products, Property, and Aluminium segments. The Building Products segment offers interior systems, including gyprock plasterboards, Martini acoustic insulation products, and Rondo rolled formed steel products, as well as Himmel and Potter interior systems that supplies ceiling tiles, aluminum partitions, and architectural hardware products; construction systems, such as Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, AFS walling systems, cladding systems, and Cemintel fiber cement; masonry and insulation solutions comprising Bradford insulations, Bradford energy solutions, Edmonds ventilation systems, and Monier roofing solutions; and bricks, including PGH Bricks and pavers. The company's Property segment sells former operating sites. This segment is also involved in the large-scale developments in New South Wales, Queensland, and Victoria. Its Aluminium segment offers aluminium ingots, billets, and slabs. CSR Limited was founded in 1855 and is headquartered in North Ryde, Australia.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company’s air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases. The company’s chemical products comprising fluorocarbons, fluoroplastics, fluoroelastomers, fluoropaints, fluoro coating agents, semiconductor-etching products, water and oil repellent agents, pharmaceuticals and intermediates, and dry air suppliers. It also provides oil hydraulics products, including oil hydraulic pumps and valves, cooling equipment and systems, inverter-controlled pump motors, hydrostatic transmissions, and centralized lubrication units and systems; and defense products consisting of warheads, warhead parts for guided missiles, and home-use oxygen therapy equipment. In addition, the company offers after sales services. Daikin Industries,Ltd. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for CSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.