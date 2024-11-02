This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Haverty Furniture Companies’s 8K filing here.
Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Haverty Furniture Companies
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?