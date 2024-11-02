Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HBF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF (TSE:HBF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$10.02 and traded as low as C$9.93. Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF shares last traded at C$9.93, with a volume of 16,616 shares changing hands.
Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.79.
About Harvest Brand Leaders Plus Income ETF
Brand Leaders Plus Income Fund (the Fund) is a closed-end investment fund. The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide unit holders with monthly cash distributions; an opportunity for capital appreciation, and lower overall volatility of portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning equity securities of the Brand Leaders directly.
