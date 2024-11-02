Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $5.33 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.1% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 45,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $160.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $385.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $168.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 71.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.93.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

