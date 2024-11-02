Hanmi Financial Co. (HAFC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on November 20th

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th.

Hanmi Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 24.4% annually over the last three years. Hanmi Financial has a payout ratio of 44.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hanmi Financial to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial Price Performance

HAFC opened at $22.92 on Friday. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $693.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $108.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.23 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Hanmi Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAFC

About Hanmi Financial

(Get Free Report)

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.