Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.19 and traded as high as $12.65. Hang Seng Bank shares last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 2,041 shares changing hands.
Hang Seng Bank Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75.
Hang Seng Bank Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1359 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.14.
Hang Seng Bank Company Profile
Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, the Mainland of China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking, Global Markets, and Other.
